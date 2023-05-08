Tata Motors Discounts
May 2023
May 08, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Tata Motors is offering discounts on its passenger vehicle lineup in various forms in May 2023.
However, Tata's best-sellers, the Nexon and the Punch do not get any discounts or offers.
Tata's flagship offering, the Safari gets total benefits worth Rs 35,000 in May.
Sharing the same underpinnings and the engine with the Safari, the Tata Harrier also gets discounts that total Rs 35,000.
The Tata Tigor petrol versions get discounts worth Rs 33,000 in the form of exchange bonus, corporate discount, and consumer benefits.
The Tigor CNG also gets a total discount of Rs 25,000. The Tigor EV does not get any discount in May 2023.
Tata's entry-level offering, the Tiago gets discounts totalling Rs 30,000.
The Tata Tiago CNG gets consumer benefits, exchange bonus, and a corporate discount totalling Rs 25,000. SImilar to the Tigor, the Tiago EV does not get any discounts.
The Tata Altroz gets a total discount of Rs 28,000 in May 2023.
