Tata Altroz iCNG to be launched soon: All details

Apr 19, 2023

Arushi Rawat

The bookings for the Tata Altroz iCNG are now officially open and its prices will be announced soon.

It will be offered in four variants and come with a standard warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000 km.

The Altroz iCNG will powered be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine producing 76 bhp and 97 Nm.

The Tata Altroz iCNG is likely to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom

The Altroz iCNG will take on the CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Baleno and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.