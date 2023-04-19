Tata Altroz iCNG to be launched soon: All details
Apr 19, 2023
Arushi Rawat
The bookings for the
Tata Altroz iCNG
are now officially open and its prices will be announced soon.
It will be offered in four variants and come with a standard warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000 km.
The Altroz iCNG will powered be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine producing 76 bhp and 97 Nm.
The Tata Altroz iCNG is likely to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh, ex-showroom
The
Altroz iCNG
will take on the CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Baleno and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.
