Tata Altroz CNG Review
May 30, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
CNG cars are gaining popularity in India and the latest in the category is the Tata Altroz CNG.
Based on the its ICE siblings, the Altroz CNG features the same design language, with a sharp front and a sleek design.
The rear is also similar in terms of design, however, the boot holds s surprise.
Unlike other CNG cars that rob the boot space, the Altroz CNG uses split tanks, that sit under the boot, freeing up space inside.
Powering the Altroz CNG is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that makes 72bhp and 103Nm of torque.
The interior is similar as well, featuring a large touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, sunroof, and more.
So what's the verdict on the Altroz CNG?
