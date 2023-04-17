SUVs with up to Rs 3 lakh off in April 2023: Hector, Compass and more
Shakti Nath Jha
Apr 17, 2023
Citroen C5 Aircross
Discount up to Rs 3 lakh
MG Hector pre-facelift
Discount up to Rs 3 lakh
Jeep Meridian
Discount up to Rs 2.50 lakh
Volkswagen Tiguan
Discount up to Rs 1.85 lakh
Jeep Compass
Discount up to Rs 1.50 lakh
MG Astor
Discount up to Rs 1.25 lakh
Skoda Kushaq & VW Taigun
Discount up to Rs 1.50 lakh
Please note that these offers are only available on select variants of these SUVs which are MY2022 models and left unsold at outlets. The discount amount will vary from city to city.
