SUVs with up to Rs 3 lakh off in April 2023: Hector, Compass and more

Shakti Nath Jha

Apr 17, 2023

Citroen C5 Aircross Discount up to Rs 3 lakh

MG Hector pre-facelift Discount up to Rs 3 lakh

Jeep Meridian Discount up to Rs 2.50 lakh

Volkswagen Tiguan Discount up to Rs 1.85 lakh

Jeep Compass Discount up to Rs 1.50 lakh

MG Astor Discount up to Rs 1.25 lakh

Skoda Kushaq & VW Taigun Discount up to Rs 1.50 lakh

Please note that these offers are only available on select variants of these SUVs which are MY2022 models and left unsold at outlets. The discount amount will vary from city to city.

Swipe up to check out the Top 10 Safest Cars in India as per Global NCAP.