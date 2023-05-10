2023 Skoda Kodiaq launched at Rs 37.99 lakh: Fortuner, MG Gloster rival
Shakti Nath Jha
May 10, 2023
The updated 2023 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 37.99 lakh, ex-showroom.
Bookings for the same will begin soon and the deliveries are expected to commence in the coming months.
In terms of features, it gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen, virtual cockpit, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and more.
The safety equipment includes up to nine airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill hold, hill descent, TPMS and Dynamic Chassis Control in the L&K variant.
Skoda Kodiaq is offered in three trims: Style, Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K). Its prices range from Rs 37.99 lakh to Rs 41.39 lakh, ex-showroom.
