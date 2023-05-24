Simple One vs Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Comparison
May 24, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Simple One is the latest electric scooter to join the segment, competing directly with the Ola S1 Pro.
In terms of design, the Simple One looks like the Ather 450 on first glance. It gets an angular design language and features a sporty look.
The Ola S1 Pro needs no introduction as the EV's design is unique.
Powering the Simple One is a 5kWh battery pack that offers a range of 212km, while accelerating from 0 to 40kmph in 2.7 seconds and reaching a top speed of 105kmph.
The Ola S1 Pro gets a 4kWh battery pack that offers a range of 181km, while being able to accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 116kmph.
In terms of features and equipment, the Simple One gets telescopic front forks, disc brakes, mono shock at the rear, ride modes, and full LED lighting.
The S1 Pro also gets similar features, apart from its front suspension, which is a unique setup.
The Simple One gets a large TFT dash with phone connectivity, navigation, and a host of other functions.
The S1 Pro also gets the same features, including a party mode. So which of the two is a better buy?
