Simple One vs Ather 450X Comparison
May 25, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Simple One competes directly with the Ather 450 and on first glance, it looks similar, with its sporty lines and a sleek front design.
However, the Ather's design is unmistakable and has become a well-known sight over the years.
The Simple One uses a 5kWh battery pack that offers a range of 212km, while it can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 105 kmph.
The Ather 450 uses a 3.4kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 146km, while accelerating from 0 to 40kmph in 3.3 seconds.
In terms of charging, the Simple One's detachable battery can be charged in 2 hrs 7 mins, and the fixed battery can be charged in 3 hrs 47 mins. The Ather can be fully charged in 5 hrs 40 mins.
In terms of features and equipment, both feature telescopic front forks, disc brakes, monoshock at the rear, and TFT displays.
So which of the two electric scooters is a better buy?
