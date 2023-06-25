Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's car collection
Jun 25, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Indian Cricketers are known for their expensive car collection.
The latest on the list is Shikhar Dhawan,.
Dhawan just took delivery of a Range Rover Autobiography, priced at around Rs 4 crore. The Autobiography is powered by a choice of three mild hybrid engines.
The SUV is nothing short of luxury as it gets leather seats with massage functions, a 13.1-inch infotainment system, and Land Rover's Terrain response 2 system to go off-road.
The Autobiography is not Dhawan's only Range Rover, as he also has a Range Rover Velar.
The Cricketer also owns a Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV, which is the carmaker's flagship SUV offering.
He also owns a BMW M8, which gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8.
Read More