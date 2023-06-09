Sachin Tendulkar's new Lamborghini Urus S worth Rs 4.18 crore: Details

Shakti Nath Jha

Jun 09, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar has added a new Lamborghini Urus S in his garage that costs Rs 4.18 crore, ex-showroom.

The Lamborghini Urus S gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 657 bhp and 850 Nm of torque.

 This super SUV is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 305 kmph.

Sachin Tendulkar's car collection includes a host of luxury sedans, SUVs, supercars and even a humble Maruti 800. Here are some of them.

Nissan GT-R Egoist edition

BMW i8

