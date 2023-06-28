Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400 comparison
Jun 28, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Royal Enfield has been the king of the segment and the launch of the Hunter 350 has gained more customers for the company.
Now, Triumph is looking to compete with the launch of two motorcycles, the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X. The former competes with the Hunter directly.
The Hunter 350 is like no other Enfield, but retains the retro design with modern looks.
The Triumph Speed 400 on first glimpse looks similar to the Trident and also the Speed Twin from certain angles.
The Hunter 350 is powered by an air-cooled 349cc single-cylinder engine that makes 20bhp and 27Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
The Speed 400 is powered by a liquid-cooled 400cc engine that makes 39.5bhp and 37Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
The Hunter gets telescopic forks, dual rear shocks, front and rear disc brakes with ABS, semi digital instrument cluster, and 170inch alloy wheels.
The Speed 400 is better equipped with USD forks and a monoshock. The Triumph also gets 17-inch alloy wheels and semi-digital cluster, along with Traction Control.
So which one of two makes sense?
