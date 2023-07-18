Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey kicks off from New Delhi: Ride to Umling La
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 18, 2023
The 19th edition of the Royal Enfield Himalayan has kicked off from Delhi.
Over 75 motorcyclists will ride to reach Umling La - the highest motorable pass in the world.
The participants for the Himalayan Odyssey 2023 congregated not just from India but even foreign countries like Netherlands and Singapore.
Traversing through some of the roughest terrains & highest mountain passes in the world, it will continue to promote the concept of responsible motorcycling.
The contingent will follow the Jammu-Srinagar route and make a stop at the Kargil War memorial. They will then move towards Leh & ride to Umling La.
It will traverse towards the picturesque landscape of Pangong Tso and Nubra to reach Manali and end the ride at Chandigarh: An adventure of a lifetime.
