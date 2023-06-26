Royal Enfield Classic 650 spied for the first time: India launch soon?
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 26, 2023
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 has been spotted on test for the first time.
It is inspired from the Classic 350 but boasts LED headlamp & twin exhausts just like RE’s other 650cc models.
The Classic 650 will get telescopic front forks, wire-spoke wheels and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.
Powering the Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be a 650cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm.
This is the same motor that also does duty in the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and the Super Meteor 650.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be launched next year and will be priced around Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom.
Image Credit: Autocar India
