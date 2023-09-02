New Royal Enfield
Bullet 350 vs Classic 350
Sep 02, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Royal Enfield has launched the new Bullet 350 in India, priced at Rs 1.73 lakh.
The Bullet 350 is the longest-produced motorcycle model by Royal Enfield.
The updated Bullet 350 gets cosmetic and mechanical updates for 2023.
However, this puts it against the Classic 350, as it shares a lot in common. Here are the differences and similarities between the two models.
The first difference is the design, as the Bullet 350 gets a single piece seat and a squarish rear fender.
The Classic 350's design speaks for itself as it gets a round sidebox, split seats, and round fenders.
The new Bullet 350 is available in five colours with the iconic pinstripes, while the Classic 350 does not get it.
Both motorcycles share a lot in common. The switchgear and the instrument console are shared, while the Tripper navigation is an optional extra.
The motorcycle also share the same wheel sizes and they both get either a single or dual-channel ABS.
The engine is also the shared and the new J-Series engine makes 20bhp and 27Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Click on the link to read the differences and similarities in detail.
