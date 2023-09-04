2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Accessories List
Sep 04, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has always been a custom-builder's favourite.
The 2023 Bullet 350 is also the same, but with a modern engine.
Royal Enfield offers a host of accessories to personalise the new Bullet 350.
Let's take a closer look at the accessories on offer and their pricing.
The first item on the list is the visor which helps keep the wind away. The windscreen is priced at Rs 3,950.
Royal Enfield offers two mirror options, the bar-end units and larger touring ones, priced at Rs 6,450 and Rs 6,850.
For commuters, Royal Enfield offers a hard pannier priced at Rs 2,350 and waterproof liners that cost Rs 1,150.
Unlike offering a touring seat, the Bullet 350 gets only a seat cover, priced at Rs 1,200, There is a backrest on offer, priced at Rs 1,050.
Royal Enfield offers Deluxe footpegs, which are wider than the stock ones. These are available in chrome or black, priced at Rs 2,650.
Royal Enfield has multiple crash guards on offer, prices ranging from Rs 2,950 to Rs 4,500.
Lat but not least are sump guards, which are priced from Rs 3,100 onwards.
