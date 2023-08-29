Rolls Royce unveils Amethyst Droptail.

Only a single unit built exclusively built for an undisclosed patron
The lxuury convertible was unveiled to the client, their family and friends at a private event in Gstaad, Switzerland.
The front end is resolved with a Spirit of Ecstasy figurine surrounded by amethyst cabochons.
Exterior finished with a subtle but a highly complex treatment to the carbon fibre.
Materials and crafts personally curated by the commissioning client and his family.
It gets world’s only ‘raw’ wooden surface that produces downforce on a new roadgoing motor car.
A removable hard top has been designed to give Rolls-Royce Droptail two distinct characters: without its roof, Droptail is a lithe, open-top roadster; with the roof installed, it is a formidable and dramatic coupé.
Prior to its final construction, more than 150 samples underwent over 8,000 hours of testing.
It took more than 2 years to create this masterpiece on wheels