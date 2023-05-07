Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge owners in India
May 07, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Owning any Rolls-Royce models makes a person stand out globally.
However, some want to stand out and own a unique version of the Rolls-Royce called the Black Badge versions.
Here are three owners of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge versions in India.
First up is Naseer Kahn, a Hyderabad-based businessman, who owns a Cullinan Black Badge version.
The second person on the list is Shahrukh Khan, who bought a Cullinan Black Badge, which shares the garage with other exotics and a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.
The Mukesh Ambani tops the list with his Cullinan Black Badge, which shares a garage with five other Cullinan standard models and other Rolls-Royce models.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge version is powered by a twin-turbo 6.75-litre engine that makes 591bhp and 900Nm of torque.
