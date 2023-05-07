Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge owners in India

May 07, 2023

Rajkamal Narayanan

Owning any Rolls-Royce models makes a person stand out globally.

However, some want to stand out and own a unique version of the Rolls-Royce called the Black Badge versions.

Here are three owners of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge versions in India.

First up is Naseer Kahn, a Hyderabad-based businessman, who owns a Cullinan Black Badge version.

The second person on the list is Shahrukh Khan, who bought a Cullinan Black Badge, which shares the garage with other exotics and a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.

The Mukesh Ambani tops the list with his Cullinan Black Badge, which shares a garage with five other Cullinan standard models and other Rolls-Royce models.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge version is powered by a twin-turbo 6.75-litre engine that makes 591bhp and 900Nm of torque.

