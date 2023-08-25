Porsche 911 S/T goes on sale in India: All about the new sportscar
Aug 25, 2023
Anubhuti Jain
911 S/T by the German marque is now available in India at Rs 4.26 crore (ex-showroom, India)
Porsche will roll out only 1,963 units of this new model.
The new 911 is based on the GT3 RS and the design draws inspiration from the GT3 touring.
The 911 S/T gets a classic two-tone yet reflects a sporty look.
As S/T is powered by a 4.0 litre, six petrol engine.
It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission unlike a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic in the GT3 RS.
It churns out 518 bhp and 465 Nm of torque.
It can attain a top speed of 300kph, as per Porsche.
