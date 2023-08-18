Pininfarina breaks cover of roadster, B95 at Monterey Car Week in the US
Aug 18, 2023
Anubhuti Jain
The hypercar is said to be the world’s first pure-electric, open-top roadster.
The Italian Marque will be producing only 10 editions of electric hypercar, priced at 4.4 million euro.
Has two domes positioned behind passenger seats.
The Battista influences the rear design of the Barchetta as it gets similar slim LED tail lights.
The B95 unveiled at the Monterey Show gets tan-coloured upholstery finished in leather.
Adding to the exciting part the revheads will be able to customize the laser-engraved aluminum skid plate on the new roadster.
The new electric B95 runs on the same powertrain as the Battista.
Comes with battery pack of 120kWh which produces 1,874 bhp and 2,340 Nm from its quad-motor setup.
Pininfarina claims that B95 can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 2 seconds.
It can achieve a top speed of 300kph. Click on the read below to know the specifications.
