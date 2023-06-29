Orxa Energies — What does the company do?
Rajkamal Narayanan
Orxa Energies is Bangalore-based EV manufacturing company, best known for the Mantis electric motorcycle.
Founded by Prajwal Sabnis and Ranjita Ravi, the company also works on various other products for the defence and aerospace industry.
In the automotive industry, the company is best-known for the Mantis electric motorcycle, which is on par with the entry-level performance ICE vehicles.
Orxa Energies has just moved out of a small facility to a 1 acre plant, which will be its primary R&D Centre and its pilot production plant for the Mantis.
The facility has its own dedicated test track to develop the Mantis.
The company plans to open bookings for the Mantis this year and only customers who attend their track days can book one.
Here is more on Orxa Energies, the works the company does, and plans.
