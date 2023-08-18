New Ola S1 X
Variants Explained
Aug 18, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Ola S1 X is the entry-level EV offering from Ola, launched in India at Rs 89,999 onwards.
The S1 X is offered in three variants, which differ in terms of battery pack size and features.
The first variant is the Ola S1 X, which gets a 2kWh battery pack. This variant is priced at Rs 89,999 ex-showroom.
The 2kWh battery pack offers a range of 91km, a top speed of 85kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 4.1 seconds.
The next variant is the Ola S1 X with a 3kWh battery pack, priced at Rs 99,999 ex-showroom.
The mid-spec variant gets the same battery pack as the S1 Air, which offers a range of 151km.
The two version of the S1 X get 3.5-inch LCD dash, while the battery can be fully charged in 7.4 hours.
The final version is the S1 X+, which gets the same battery pack as the mid-spec version, priced at Rs 1.09 lakh.
The top-spec S1 X+ version gets similar range as the mid-spec version but gets larger dash with connectivity features.
All three versions get telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, drum brakes at both ends, Eco, Normal, and Sport riding modes and a reverse mode.
The retain the signature Ola twin-pod LED headlight as well.
