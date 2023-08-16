Ola S1 Pro
Old vs new differences explained
Aug 16, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Ola has launched the new Si Pro Gen 2 in India at Rs 1.48 lakh.
The new S1 Pro gets updates to its design, frame, battery pack, and other aspects. So what are the differences?
Starting with the design, the overall silhouette looks similar, but the new Pro is based on a heavily redesigned frame that is now lighter. The new S1 Pro also gets a flat floor board.
It retains some of its styling such as LED lights all around and the overall design language.
The next big update is the suspension as the new version gets telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, and a double-sided swingarm.
The older-gen vehicle gets a unique single-sided front fork, monoshock at the rear, and a single-sided swingarm.
The next big update is the battery pack, which is more efficient. The new S1 Pro has a range of 180km, can accelerate from 0-40kmph in 2.6 seconds, and reach a top speed of 120kmph.
The older model had a range of 170km, 0-40kmph acceleration in 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 116kmph.
Ola has retained the TFT dash with all the bells and whistles including the speakers and the party mode.
The new S1 Pro is available in many colours, similar to the older-gen S1 Pro.
