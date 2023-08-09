Ola S1 Air is here: All about the new ride

Aug 09, 2023

Anubhuti Jain

Looks similar to S1 pro

2.9kWh battery pack Mileage of 100km

Offer three modes: Eco, Normal and sports modes

Sports mode:Accelerate from 0-60kmph in 5.8 seconds

Charging capacity:0-80 % in 4 hours0-100% within 5 hours

Boot space of 34 litres

Features: speaker, phone connectivity and large touchscreen

Ola S1 Air is available in six colours

LED lights around trademark headlight design

Read the first ride review here.