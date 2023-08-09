Ola S1 Air is here: All about the new ride
Aug 09, 2023
Anubhuti Jain
Looks similar to S1 pro
2.9kWh battery pack
Mileage of 100km
Offer three modes: Eco, Normal and sports modes
Sports mode:
Accelerate from 0-60kmph in 5.8 seconds
Charging capacity:
0-80 % in 4 hours
0-100% within 5 hours
Boot space of 34 litres
Features: speaker, phone connectivity and large touchscreen
Ola S1 Air is available in six colours
LED lights around trademark headlight design
Read the first ride review here.
