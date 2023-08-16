Ola showcases electric motorcycle concepts
Aug 16, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Ahead of India's Independence Day, Ola Electric showcased four electric motorcycles.
First up was an adventure motorcycle, with long travel suspension and spoke wheels.
The adventure concept gets a traditional swingarm with a monoshock and disc brakes at both ends.
The next motorcycle was a cruiser, sporting a low-slung design.
The single-sided swingarm and chunky tyres add to the looks of the cruiser.
The third concept is a supersport, which Ola calls the Diamond Head.
The Diamond Head features a futuristic design with swingarms on both ends. Ola says the Diamond Head will redefine the sport motorcycle segment globally.
The final motorcycle was a roadster, with minimal bodywork.
The roadster is past its concept stage as this was ridden on stage to be showcased.
Apart from showcasing the motorcycles, Ola has not revealed any details about the battery pack, range, or power.
Ola is expected to launch these motorcycles next year, or at least the roadster.
