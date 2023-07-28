New Toyota Vellfire India launch soon: Here’s what to expect
Jul 28, 2023
Anubhuti Jain
The new Vellfire is based on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform.
Adding to the classic Vellfire design, it now has a big front grille resembling a Lexus.
Maintaining its cab-forward design, it has a three-metre-long wheelbase
It has a large overhead console for passengers to control various features.
The India-spec Vellfire will come with a hybrid powertrain.
It will get a 2.5 litre, four-cylinder petrol-hybrid unit that produces 246 bhp
A big touchscreen that will perform vehicle functions in the new Vellfire
The upcoming new Vellfire is expected to sell at Rs 1 crore in the Indian market.
