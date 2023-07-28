New Toyota Vellfire India launch soon: Here’s what to expect

Jul 28, 2023

Anubhuti Jain

The new Vellfire is based on Toyota’s TNGA-K platform.

Adding to the classic Vellfire design, it now has a big front grille resembling a Lexus.

Maintaining its cab-forward design, it has a three-metre-long wheelbase

It has a large overhead console for passengers to control various features.

The India-spec Vellfire will come with a hybrid powertrain.

It will get a 2.5 litre, four-cylinder petrol-hybrid unit that produces 246 bhp

A big touchscreen that will perform vehicle functions in the new Vellfire

The upcoming new Vellfire is expected to sell at Rs 1 crore in the Indian market.