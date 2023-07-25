New SUV launches in India in 2023: Honda Elevate, Citroen C3 Aircross, etc
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 25, 2023
The prives of the new Honda Elevate mid-size SUV will be announced soon.
It will be offered with a 119 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-step CVT.
The upcoming Punch iCNG will be the fifth CNG car in Tata’s portfolio after the Tiago, Tiago NRG, Tigor and Altroz.
Powering the new Tata Punch iCNG will be a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.
Mercedes-Benz India will launch the new-generation GLC SUV on August 9.
Powering the new-gen GLC will be a 201 bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 194 bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine.
Citroen will soon expand its portfolio with the introduction of the new C3 Aircross mid-size SUV in India.
This Creta-rivalling SUV will get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox only.
Finally, the last one on this list is the electrifying Audi Q8 e-tron and its official prices will be revealed soon.
Audi’s Q8 e-tron gets a massive 114 kWh battery pack and has a WLTP-certified range of over 600 km per charge.
