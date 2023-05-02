New Renault Kiger RXT(O)MT
variant launched in India
May 02, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Renault has launched the new RXT(O)MT variant of the Kiger in India, priced at Rs 7.99 lakh onwards, ex-showroom.
The Kiger RXT(O)MT varianst gets LED headlamps.
The crossover gets 16-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, the Kiger gets an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity.
Renault has upped the safety as well with 4 airbags, ESC, hill start assist, traction control, and more. The Kiger was awarded 4-stars by Global NCAP.
Powering the Kiger is a 71bhp 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine or a 99bhp 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
Gearbox choices include a manual, AMT, and a CVT.
