New Ola S1 Air:
What's new?
Aug 10, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The new Ola S1 Air is the newest offering from the EV maker, priced at Rs 1.09 lakh ex-showroom.
For those considering the new Ola S1 Air, here's what's new compared to the S1 Pro.
DESIGN
At first glance, the S1 Air looks identical to the S1 Pro with its overall styling, but there are changes.
The new Ola S1 Air gets steel wheels, dual-tone body finish, and the most important aspect, traditional suspension setup.
BATTERY PACK
The next biggest change is the smaller 2.98kWh battery pack. The new battery pack can be fully charged in 5 hours with a home charger.
Ola claims a range of 100km on a full charge and a top speed of 90kmph. The S1 Air gets Eco, Normal, and Sport mode.
SUSPENSION
One of the biggest updates is the suspension, as the S1 Air ditches the single-sided front unit for a traditional telescopic unit.
The rear also gets dual shocks instead of a monoshock. Braking duties are taken cared by drum brakes at both ends.
FEATURES
Despite being built with a budget in mind, the S1 Air gets a TFT display with navigation, connectivity features, party mode, and speakers.
The familiar switch gear along with the new suspension setup, drum brakes, and a hub-mounted motor has helped Ola keep the S1 Air budget-friendly.
Have the updates convinced you? If not, read our first-ride review of the Ola S1 Air.
Ola S1 Air Review