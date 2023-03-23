With the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG, the carmaker has given customers a wider option to choose from. Here's what you need to know about the Brezza CNG and petrol if you are looking for a Brezza.
In terms of design and dimensions, the new Brezza CNG and petrol are identical. The feature the same design Maruti Suzuki introduced last year.
The interior is also the same and the Brezza gets all the features its corresponding petrol-only counterpart gets.
Powering the new Brezza CNG is the same 1.5-litre petrol engine. In CNG form, the engine makes 87bhp and 121Nm of torque, while with petrol, the engine makes 99bhp and 136Nm. The Brezza CNG gets a manual gearbox only, while the petrol version gets an optional AT.
Similar to the features, safety equipment also as per the variant. The top-spec Brezza CNG misses out on side and curtain airbags, HUD, 360-degree camera, and height-adjustable seatbelts. The top-spec petrol gets all of them.
Which one should you choose? If you are looking for boot space, AT, and all the features Maruti has to offer, the petrol Brezza is the way to go.