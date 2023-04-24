New Lexus RX hybrid SUV is launched in India
Apr 24, 2023
Arushi Rawat
Lexus had taken the covers of the 5th-gen RX hybrid SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year,. It is now officially launched in India.
The RX is available in two variants — RX 350h Luxury at Rs 95.80 lakh and RX 500h F-Sport+ for Rs 1.18 crore, ex-showroom India.
Both the RX variants have a driver-oriented cockpit with a massive 14-inch infotainment system.
The RX comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), blind spot monitor and a 360-degree camera.
