New KTM 200 Duke launched in India
Jun 19, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
KTM has launched the updated, 2023 200 Duke in India at Rs 1.96 lakh ex-showroom.
The biggest update is the much-needed LED headlamp, replacing the halogen unit.
Launched over a decade ago, the 200 Duke was the first model to go on sale in India and it slowly starting to show its age.
However, with the headlight update, the 200 Duke looks more aggressive and more premium.
The KTM 200 Duke continues to be powered by the 200cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 24bhp and 19Nm of torque.
The 200 Duke continues to get USD forks, 17-inch alloy wheels, disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS, monoshock at the rear, and a digital instrument cluster.
The 200 Duke will compete with the Bajaj Pulsar 200NS, TVS Apache 200, and others in the segment.
