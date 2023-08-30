New Hero Karizma XMR vs competition: Spec check
Aug 30, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Hero Karizma was known for its sports touring capabilities, but was discontinued in the Indian market.
Now, Hero has re launched the Karizma XMR in India, priced at Rs 1.73 lakh.
The motorcycle retains its styling, with a full fairing, LED lights, and a host of changes.
The highlight is the engine, a 210cc, liquid-cooled motor that makes 25bhp and 20Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
The primary competition comes from the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, which is also sports tourer.
Powering the Gixxer 250 is a 249cc, oil-cooled engine that makes 26bhp and 22Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
The R15 is next on the list and the motorcycle is only one among the four to get USD forks and a quickshifter.
The R15 draws power from a 155cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 18bhp and 14Nm of torque.
Last, but not least is the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. The Pulsar is the only motorcycle among the four to not get phone connectivity or navigation.
The RS200 is powered by a 199cc liquid-cooled engine that makes 24bhp and 18Nm of torque.
Read more on the new Karizma XMR vs competition to get a detailed comparison.
