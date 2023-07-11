New Hyundai Exter Variants And Features Explained

Jul 11, 2023

Rajkamal Narayanan

The new Hyundai Exter is now on sale in India, starting at Rs 5.99 lakh onwards.

The Exter is sold in five overall variants and here are their features in detail.

Hyundai Exter EX/EX(O)  

LED tail lamp Digital instrument cluster Voice recognition Six airbags ABS with EBD  Hill start assist - EX(O) only Stability Control - EX(O) only Stability management - EX(O) only

Hyundai Exter S/S(O)  

LED DRL14-inch steel wheels with cover8-inch infotainment system with front and rear speakersSmartphone connectivitySteering wheel with audio controlsType C charging outletTPMS

Hyundai Exter SX  

Projector headlamps15-inch steel wheelsElectric sunroofPaddle shifters (AMT only)Automatic climate control with digital displayRear parking cameraISOFIX seat anchors

Hyundai Exter SX(O)  

15-inch alloy wheelsLeather steering and gear knobWireless chargingCooled gloveboxRear wiper and washerAuto headlampsSmart key

Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect  

8-inch HD infotainment systemHome to car Alexa connectOTA updatesDual-channel dashcamSOS, RSA and Bluelink switches on IRVM

