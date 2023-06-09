The new Honda Elevate mid-size SUV competes with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Kia Seltos. How does it fare?
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Elevate gets a butch design with an upright grille, sleek headlights, and squared wheel arches.
The Grand Vitara gets similar design language to that of other Nexa vehicles with distinctive LED DRLs.
The Seltos is a good-looking SUV and gets Kia's traditional Tiger Nose grille and a unique headlight setup.
Powering the Honda Elevate is a 119bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 145Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a manual and a CVT.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 102bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre hybrid engine that makes 91bhp. Gearbox options include a manual, automatic, and a CVT.
The Kia Seltos gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both making 113bhp. Gearbox options include MT, iMT, and an AT.
In terms of features, all three get similar equipment. However, the Elevate gets ADAS tech which the Grand Vitara and the Seltos miss out on.
