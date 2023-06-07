The Honda Elevate is the newest mid-size SUV in India and competes directly with the segment leader, Hyundai Creta.
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Elevate gets a vertical front grille, sleek headlights, and boxy wheel arches, giving it a muscular look.
The Creta's design needs no introduction and its unique front and rear styling makes it stand out from the crowd. The Creta is soon due an update.
In terms of features, the Elevate gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, sunroof, wireless charging, auto AC, and more.
The Creta also gets similar features, along with Bose speakers, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.
The Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 119bhp and 145Nm of torque mated to a manual or a CVT gearbox. It is the same engine as the City.
The Creta gets a 1.5-litre petrol or a diesel engine, which both make 113bhp. The Creta gets manual or an automatic gearbox.
In terms of safety, the Elevate gets 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, reverse camera, and ADAS.
The Creta gets all the features as the Elevate, however, misses out on ADAS tech. The updated version of the Creta is expected to get ADAS.
