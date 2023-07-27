New 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V vs Old 2V model: Differences explained
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 27, 2023
The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V has been launched at Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom.
Here’s how the new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V fares against the old 2V model.
While at first glance, it seems that the motorcycle has received just an engine update, in reality, it’s more than that.
Powering the new Xtreme 200S 4V is a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, FI, four-valve engine that churns out 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque.
In comparison, the old 2V model used to deliver 17.80 bhp and 16.45 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
The new Xtreme 200S 4V model gets a raised clip-on handlebar instead of the single-piece unit of its predecessor.
Braking duties are performed by petal disc brakes with a single-channel ABS and it gets a digital instrument cluster.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V has been launched in India at Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom, which is Rs 6,000 more than before.
It rivals the likes of Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha R15 V4, Suzuki Gixxer SF, etc.
