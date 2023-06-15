New Hero Xtreme 160R
Top 5 things to know
Jun 15, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The new Hero Xtreme 160R is the newest motorcycle in the segment, which has seen cosmetic and mechanical updates.
STYLING
The new Xtreme 160R gets a redesigned headlight unit, along with new tank shrouds. The motorcycle also gets new graphics, making it look sporty.
ENGINE
Powering the new Xtreme 160R is a 163cc air-cooled engine that makes 16.6bhp and 14.6Nm of torque. The engine is OBD-II and E20 compliant.
SUSPENSION
The Xtreme 160R gets USD suspension from KYB, along with a monoshock at the rear.
DIGITAL CLUSTER
Another major upgrade is an Inverted LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity.
PRICE AND VARIANTS
The new Xtreme 160R is priced at Rs 1.27 lakh onwards, and is available in three variants.
The motorcycle competes with the TVS Apache 160 and the Bajaj Pulsar N160 in the segment.
