New Hero Karizma XMR launched at Rs 1.73 lakh
Aug 29, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
After much hype and numerous spy pictures later, Hero MotoCorp has launched the Karizma XMR in India.
Priced at Rs 1.73 lakh ex-showroom, the new Karizma carries forward the original Karizma's DNA,
The new Krizma looks every bit of a sports tourer and gets a unique DRL and headlight design.
The motorcycle gets a full fairing, clip-on bars, split seats, and a side-slung exhaust.
The Karizma XMR gets LED lighting all around and 17-inch alloy wheels.
The new Karizma gets telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear.
The motorcycle also gets disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS.
Other features include an LCD instrument console with navigation.
New switchgear to operate various features, including the adjustable windscreen.
The biggest highlight is the engine, which is a 210cc liquid-cooled unit that makes 25bhp and 20Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
The new Karizma XMR is available in three colour choices, including the iconic yellow.
