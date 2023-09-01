New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched 

Sep 01, 2023

Arun Prakash

Available in three variants– base Military, mid-spec Standard, and top-spec Black Gold

Prices for the new-gen Bullet start at Rs Rs 1,73,562 and go up to Rs Rs 2,15,801 (both prices ex-showroom).

Offered in ive colour options with the new Bullet 350 namely Military Black, Military Red, Standard Black, Standard Maroon, and Black Gold

New-gen Bullet 350 is based on the same J-series platform that other 350cc models like Classic Reborn, Meteor and Hunter.

Gets revised instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer and a digital inset

New fuel tank flaunts a new copper and gold 3D badge, a crown insignia and copper pinstriping.

Rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels

Powered by a 349cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that puts out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.

