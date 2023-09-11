KTM has officially launched the new generation models of Duke 390 and Duke 250 in India.
Sep 11, 2023
Arun Prakash
Duke 390 pri
ced at Rs 3.10 lak
h (ex-showroom)
Duke 250 priced at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom)
New-gen Duke models are now underpinned by an all-new trellis frame with an aluminium sub-frame.
Chassis sits on 43mm WP Apex front forks and a new off-set mono-shock
Both Duke models get 5-inch instrument displays
Duke 390 gets conveniences such as MTC with ride modes, Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, and a TFT display for instrument panel
Duke 390 is powered by a new 399cc engine making 44bhp and 39 Nm of torque
Duke 250 is powered by a 249cc, liquid-cooled motor that pumps out 30bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque.
