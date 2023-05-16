New BMW R 12 nineT unveiled

May 16, 2023

Rajkamal Narayanan

BMW has unveiled the new R 12 nineT on its 100th anniversary, which will replace the decade old BMW R nineT.

Similar to the motorcycle it replaces, the R 12 nineT is designed to be heavily customised is an evolution of the older R nineT.

The new R 12 nineT carries forward the same design DNA with the exhaust mounted on the left side of the motorcycle.

As the name suggests, the '12' denotes the engine displacement, which is a 1200cc air and oil-cooled boxer twin. BMW has not revealed the specifications yet.

In terms of equipment, the R 12 nineT gets full LED lighting. 

The tail light is also an LED unit, but neatly integrated with the rear seat to give it a short tail.

The R 12 nineT also retains its retro design with a twin-pod instrument cluster.

The motorcycle gets premium forks, along with monoblock radial callipers. BMW will reveal more details about the R 12 nineT soon.

