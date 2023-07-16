Motorcycle chain maintenance tips during monsoon
Jul 16, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
First, park the motorcycle on centre stand if available or on a paddock stand to lift the rear wheel off the ground.
Next, slowly rotate the wheel and spray chain cleaner liberally. Let it soak for a few minutes.
If necessary, use a chain cleaning brush to agitate the grime, but be gentle.
Once wiped clean with a rag, lube the chain by slowly rotating the rear wheel with one hand. Spray thin coats and wipe off excess.
However, an easier, cost effective method to get the same result is to use kerosene or diesel to clean the chain.
Instead of chain lube, gearbox oil also works equally good as a lubricant.
However, do not use petrol to clean the chain as it damages the O-rings. Also, do not start and let the wheel rotate with engine power while cleaning or lubing.
