MotoGP India 2023: Check ticket prices, how to book & other details
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 28, 2023
The first-ever Indian MotoGP race will be held from September 22 – 24, 2023, at the Buddh International Circuit.
Tickets for the MotoGP Bharat 2023 are available on BookMyShow website.
The tickets for the first-ever Indian MotoGP race are available in several categories and the prices range from Rs 800 to Rs 40,000 per person.
Buddh International Circuit is located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It has a seating capacity of 1 lakh people and the racetrack is around 5 km in length.
The MotoGP Bharat 2023 tickets can be purchased on the BookMyShow website and they will be valid for all three days of the championship.
