Apr 20, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Former MotoGP Champion, Jorge Lorenzo has taken delivery of his first SUV, a Lamborghini Urus. Here's a look at his car collection.
LAMBORGHINI URUS
4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
657bhp, 850Nm toque
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS
4.0-litre flat-six
512bhp, 469Nm toque
MERCEDES-BENZ SLS AMG
6.2-litre V8
575bhp, 650Nm toque
LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR SVJ ROADSTER
6.5-litre V12
748bhp, 720Nm toque
PAGANI HUAYRA
6.0-litre V12
743bhp, 1000Nm toque
FERRARI LAFERRARI
6.3-litre V12
937bhp, 900Nm torque
