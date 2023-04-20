Apr 20, 2023

Rajkamal Narayanan

Former MotoGP Champion, Jorge Lorenzo has taken delivery of his first SUV, a Lamborghini Urus. Here's a look at his car collection.

LAMBORGHINI URUS 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8657bhp, 850Nm toque

PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS 4.0-litre flat-six512bhp, 469Nm toque

MERCEDES-BENZ SLS AMG 6.2-litre V8575bhp, 650Nm toque

LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR SVJ ROADSTER 6.5-litre V12748bhp, 720Nm toque

PAGANI HUAYRA 6.0-litre V12743bhp, 1000Nm toque

FERRARI LAFERRARI 6.3-litre V12937bhp, 900Nm torque

