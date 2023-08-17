Mitsubishi XForce breaks cover
Aug 17, 2023
Anubhuti Jain
Mitsubishi debuted its all-new Xforce compact SUV at the 30th GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show1.
The all-new Xforce is a five-passenger compact SUV.
12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) and 8-inch digital driver display offering intuitive operation.
A high-efficiency CVT for low fuel consumption and quietness.
A top-class ground clearance of 222 mm 3 plus 18-inch wheels.
Powertrain: 1.5-litre, 4cycls, NA petrol, 105hp, 141 Nm, CVT.
The digital driver display clearly shows a wide variety of content on a large screen.
The Xforce offers ample and convenient storage spaces in many locations around the vehicle.
Mitsubishi doesn't plan on returning to India anytime soon.