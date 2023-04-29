MG Comet vs Citroen eC3 comparison
Apr 29, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The new MG Comet EV competes in a segment that consists of the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3.
MG Comet vs Tata Tiago EV Comparison
The MG Comet features a boxy design with a large windscreen, rectangular windows, 12-inch wheels, and a front lip that houses the DRL.
The Citroen eC3 on the other hand, looks identical to its ICE sibling with its split headlight setup and conventional looks.
The Comet is powered by a 17.3kWh battery pack that offers a range of 230km, while a single electric motor powers the rear axle which makes 38bhp and 110Nm of torque.
The Citroen eC3 is powered by a larger 29.2kWh battery pack that offers 320km range. The electric motor makes 56bhp and 143Nm of torque.
Inside, the Comet gets dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless smartphone connectivity, and more.
The eC3 gets a single 10.2-inch infotainment system with similar features to the MG Comet.
So which of the two makes more sense?
