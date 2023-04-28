MG Comet: India's most affordable electric car with 200+ km range
Shakti Nath Jha
Apr 28, 2023
MG Comet EV has been launched at Rs 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom. It is now India’s most affordable electric car.
MG Comet EV has polarising looks. Some love it, some just don’t.
MG Comet gets a 17.3 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 230 km per charge. It can be fully charged in 7 hours using AC charger.
In terms of features, the MG Comet sports twin screens, one for the infotainment system and the other one for instrumentation. It gets three drive modes and full keyless go.
The new MG Comet EV will directly take on the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Citroen eC3.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!
Watch the full video here!
Swipe Up!