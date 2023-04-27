MG Comet EV launched in India
at Rs 7.98 lakh
Apr 27, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
MG has launched its second EV for India, the Comet. Unlike the ZS EV, the Comet is aimed at the mass market and the car features a quirky design.
The two-door four-seater Comet can accommodate four occupants, including the driver.
Designed to be an urban commuter, the Comet is spacious.
Powering the MG Comet EV is a 17.3kWh battery pack that makes 38bhp and offers a range of 230km.
The Comet EV does not support fast charging, and MG claims that the car is ideal for urban commuters and not for those looking for long distance travel.
Inside, the Comet features two 10.25-inch displays, wireless smartphone connectivity, connected car tech, over 100 voice commands, and more.
Users can even use their smartphone as the key to the Comet. The new Comet primarily targets the Tiago EV in India.
MG Comet vs Tiago EV Comparison