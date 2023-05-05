Shakti Nath Jha
May 05, 2023
MG Comet EV launched at Rs 7.98 lakh: India's most affordable EV
The all-new MG Comet EV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh, ex-showroom.
MG Comet EV is offered in three variants and its prices range from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh.
MG Comet EV has polarising looks. Some love it, some just don’t.
MG Comet gets a 17.3 kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 230 km per charge. It can be fully charged in 7 hours using AC charger.
In terms of features, the MG Comet sports twin screens, one for the infotainment system and the other one for instrumentation.
The new MG Comet EV will directly take on the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Citroen eC3.
