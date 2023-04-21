Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV revealed: All Details
Apr 21, 2023
Arushi Rawat
Mercedes-Benz is presenting its first all-electric series model with the Maybach EQS 680 SUV, an all-electric SUV.
With a top speed of 210 kmph, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV claims to hit 100kmph from zero in just 4.1 seconds.
The interior boasts of exclusive features that includes wood panels, front-and-rear massaging seats as well as the dashboard sports three large screens
This EQS edition marks as the first Mercedes vehicle to make use of vegetable tanned leather with coffee bean shells used as the tanning agents.
