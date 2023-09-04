Mercedes Benz CLA concept unveiled at IAA Mobility 2023
Sep 04, 2023
Arun Prakash
The concept electric sedan previews the German marque’s future range of EVs
Based on the new Modular Architecture (MMA)
Interior layout borrowed from the Vision EQXX prototype
Gets a full-width MBUX Superscreen along the dashboard with the latest generation of MB.OS
Entire roof is made of a fixed glass ceiling.
Concept features Level 3 Lidar-based ADAS functionality.
Expected to offer a range of 750km on a single charge with energy consumption rated at 12kWh per 100 km.
Based on an 800V architecture, it supports up to 250kW DC fast charging
Swipe up to know more
Learn more